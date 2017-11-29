Baylor volleyball to host Miami (OH) in NCAA tournament

After wrapping up the best regular season since 1999, Baylorvolleyball earned the No. 12 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA VolleyballChampionship bracket and will host the tournament’s first and second rounds from Dec. 1-2 at the Ferrell Center for the first time in program history.

On Friday, Colorado (22-9) and James Madison (23-5) will match up at 4:30 p.m. CT, followed by host Baylor (23-6) and Miami of Ohio (23-8) at 7 p.m. CT in the opening round. The two winners of Friday’s matchups will face each other in the second round Saturday at 8 p.m. CT with TV designations still to be made.

“Great seed, good reflection of what we’ve done all year,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It’s always been about the girls. It’s a beautiful night. This is always my favorite night of the season, just being able to worship and then reflect on what we’ve done all season. And then, the excitement on the girls’ faces is priceless, as we’re excited to extend our season. So, good seed, get to play at a great place, the Ferrell Center in Waco, and we’re playing really well there and looking forward to these matches.”

Adding to a year of firsts, the Bears earned back-to-back postseason berths for the first time in school history after earning an at-large bid last season.

Overall, BU is 4-5 all-time in NCAA tournament play after advancing to the second round in 2016. Led by Second Team All-American Katie Staiger, the Bears will face Miami (Ohio) for the second time ever and first time since 1998.

“So exciting. I think we knew with our ranking that there was a chance, but you never know what the committee decides,” Staiger said. “Being 12, we're really excited about it and excited to get to play at home.”