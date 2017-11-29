Baylor volleyball to host Miami (OH) in NCAA tournament - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor volleyball to host Miami (OH) in NCAA tournament

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

After wrapping up the best regular season since 1999, Baylorvolleyball earned the No. 12 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA VolleyballChampionship bracket and will host the tournament’s first and second rounds from Dec. 1-2 at the Ferrell Center for the first time in program history.

On Friday, Colorado (22-9) and James Madison (23-5) will match up at 4:30 p.m. CT, followed by host Baylor (23-6) and Miami of Ohio (23-8) at 7 p.m. CT in the opening round. The two winners of Friday’s matchups will face each other in the second round Saturday at 8 p.m. CT with TV designations still to be made.

“Great seed, good reflection of what we’ve done all year,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It’s always been about the girls. It’s a beautiful night. This is always my favorite night of the season, just being able to worship and then reflect on what we’ve done all season. And then, the excitement on the girls’ faces is priceless, as we’re excited to extend our season. So, good seed, get to play at a great place, the Ferrell Center in Waco, and we’re playing really well there and looking forward to these matches.”

Adding to a year of firsts, the Bears earned back-to-back postseason berths for the first time in school history after earning an at-large bid last season.

Overall, BU is 4-5 all-time in NCAA tournament play after advancing to the second round in 2016. Led by Second Team All-American Katie Staiger, the Bears will face Miami (Ohio) for the second time ever and first time since 1998.

“So exciting. I think we knew with our ranking that there was a chance, but you never know what the committee decides,” Staiger said. “Being 12, we're really excited about it and excited to get to play at home.”

  • Mavs fall to Nets 109-104

    Mavs fall to Nets 109-104

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:35 PM EST2017-11-30 04:35:33 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    DALLAS (AP) - DeMarre Carroll scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-104 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    DALLAS (AP) - DeMarre Carroll scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-104 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • UT hoops nets narrow win over Florida A&M

    UT hoops nets narrow win over Florida A&M

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:48 PM EST2017-11-30 03:48:46 GMT

    Dylan Osetkowski scored 19 points and Texas overcame poor 3-point and free-throw shooting to defeat Florida A&M 82-58 Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Dylan Osetkowski scored 19 points and Texas overcame poor 3-point and free-throw shooting to defeat Florida A&M 82-58 Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Top Baylor hoops reserve injured

    Top Baylor hoops reserve injured

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-11-30 03:19:09 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    No. 16 Baylor expects to be without top reserve Terry Maston until January after he broke his shooting hand in the Bears' loss at No. 21 Xavier. Schools officials said Maston, a 6-foot-8 senior forward averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, will have surgery on Thursday.

    More >>

    No. 16 Baylor expects to be without top reserve Terry Maston until January after he broke his shooting hand in the Bears' loss at No. 21 Xavier. Schools officials said Maston, a 6-foot-8 senior forward averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, will have surgery on Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly