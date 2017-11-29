UMHB women's soccer boasts four all-region selections

DALLAS (AP) - DeMarre Carroll scored 15 of his 22 points in the third quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-104 on Wednesday night.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 19 points and Texas overcame poor 3-point and free-throw shooting to defeat Florida A&M 82-58 Wednesday night.More >>
No. 16 Baylor expects to be without top reserve Terry Maston until January after he broke his shooting hand in the Bears' loss at No. 21 Xavier. Schools officials said Maston, a 6-foot-8 senior forward averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, will have surgery on Thursday.More >>
At 27 straight wins and counting, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor owns the longest winning streak in all of college football, no matter the division.More >>
After wrapping up the best regular season since 1999, Baylorvolleyball earned the No. 12 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA VolleyballChampionship bracket and will host the tournament’s first and second rounds from Dec. 1-2 at the Ferrell Center for the first time in program history.More >>
