UMHB women's soccer boasts four all-region selections

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s soccer team placed four athletes on the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Teams released Tuesday. Madison Link and Sarah Rempe were named First Team, Emmy McMaude was chosen Second Team and Caitlyn Shaughnessy was voted Third Team.

Link, a junior defender from Tomball, Texas (Tomball H.S.) and Rempe, a senior midfielder from Lewisville, Texas (Hebron H.S.) were named First Team All-West Region. Link started in 20 games for the Cru and was a key contributor to a defense that allowed just 17 goals this season and combined for 12 shutouts. She added 10 offensive points for the Cru, scoring three goals and adding four assists. Rempe ends her career at UMHB as the leader of the winningest senior class in program history. She was named American Southwest Conference Midfielder of the Year, scoring six goals and adding five assists in her senior campaign. Rempe notched three game-winning goals for the Cru, playing more than 1,350 minutes at midfielder this season.

McMaude, a freshman goalkeeper from Austin, Texas (Bowie H.S.), was named Second Team All-West Region while Shaughnessy, a junior forward from Lampasas, Texas (Lampasas H.S.) was a Third Team All-West Region selection. McMaude recorded a 0.63 goals-against average in her first year of collegiate play, recording seven solo shutouts and 15 wins. She allowed just 12 goals in more than 1,700 minutes in the net, making 50 saves for the Cru. She was also named ASC Goalkeeper of the Year. Shaughnessy led the Cru with seven game-winning goals in 2017, scoring a team-high 16 goals on the year. She added six assists and put 44 of her shots on goal for a .698 shots on-goal average.

Link, Rempe, McMaude and Shaughnessy were all First Team All-ASC selections this season and helped the Cru to a school-record 16 wins. This is the second all-region award for Rempe and first for Link, McMaude and Shaughnessy. This is the third season UMHB has named all-region award winners and highest number of athletes honored in program history.