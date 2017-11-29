Police: 18-year-old arrested after assaulting girlfriend, her mother

An 18-year-old man is in jail after assaulting his girlfriend and her mother.

Waco police said that the incident began Tuesday night in the parking lot of Providence Hospital.

Police said that the suspect, Ladavion Eckles, and the victim, his girlfriend, began arguing in the parking lot around 8 p.m. The argument turned physical, and the victim was able to catch the attention of off-duty McLennan County sheriff's deputies. The deputies separated the two and each went their own way.

As the victim was driving to her friend's home, she noticed that Eckels was following her. Police said that the victim began speeding away from Eckels, reaching speeds of 100 mph on Lake Shore Dr. When the victim came to a stop on Lake Air and Cobbs, Eckels rammed his car into hers.

The victim eventually got to her friend's home on the 2500 block of E. Lake Shore and Eckels cornered her, blocking her exit from the car. Police said that Eckels pulled her out of the car and continued to hit and bite her.

Neighbors were able to pull him off of her, and he left the scene. When police arrived, they waited in front of the complex for the suspect to return. The victim's mother arrived on the scene to console her daughter. Police said that's when Eckels returned and began to assault the mother as well.

Eckels ran from the scene but was arrested at a gas station near Gholson and Lake Shore Dr.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a bond of $35,000.

