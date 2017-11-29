Waco city council discusses option to modify city hall entrances

Waco's city hall could one day have a new, more accessible entrance.

The city council discussed the idea at a special meeting Wednesday.

Kelly Holecek, the city's director of general services, and Dustin Riley, the facilities project manager, gave the city council two options to consider.

The city can either build a ramp at the front of city hall on the Austin Avenue side or they can build one on the Franklin Avenue side, according to the presentation Holecek and Riley delivered at the special meeting.

Either choice would cost more than $200,000. The money would come from the city's capital improvement program, Holecek said.

"We want to give a visible ADA entrance that's nice and welcoming to the public. And they can use that entrance where they'll most likely be parking," Holecek said.

There's currently a smaller ADA-complaint entrance closer to Washington Avenue and the Waco Convention Center, according to Holecek.

Following Wednesday's discussion, the group will put more detailed designs together and bring them back to the council for a vote at a future meeting.

