Road shut down due to grass fire in Temple

Thomas Pechal with Temple Fire and Rescue said they are working on a grass fire near Highway 317 and Airport Rd. Part of Airport Rd. is shut down for a while the fire is still going.

A truck was transporting an oversized log cabin and snagged the power line breaking the pole and causing the lowlife to drop. Authorities aren't sure if the power line caused the fire.

He said that the fire appears to be contained at this time. There are a few remaining hot spots.

Officials said there were 35-40 acres burned. The fire snagged the power line and broke the pole causing it to drop.

Fire departments from Temple, Moffat, Morgan's Point and Troy assisted with the fire.

