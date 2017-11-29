Paramedic hit by drunk driver to have leg amputated

The paramedic who was hit by a drunk driver in August will have his leg amputated as a result of his injuries, his wife said.

Rory Borros underwent at least fourteen surgeries in two months and will have his lower left leg amputated on Monday.

"He has had minimal movement in that lower leg and minimal sensation," Amy Borros said on Facebook. "His knee remains the main source of his continuous pain. When it comes down to it, Rory would most likely end up wheelchair bound and on massive amounts of narcotics for the rest of his life if we keep the leg."

Amy said they are focused on his quality of life and without amputation, Rory would not be able to return to work.

"By amputation, the possibilities are just as endless as they would have been before he was injured initially," she said.

READ MORE:

+ ETMC paramedic hit by drunk driver identified

+ Central Texas community comes together to help injured paramedic

+ Injured paramedic to undergo fourteenth surgery next week