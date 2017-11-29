Most popular Christmas candy by state

This year, consumers are predicted to spend $1.93 billion on candy for the Christmas holiday season, according to the National Confectionary Association. That’s a 2% increase over last year, which the NCA attributes to improved economic conditions and extra time.

Here is a map of the most popular Christmas candy in each state.

The National Retail Federation projects that the average consumer will spend $110 on candy and food - which is twice as much as they’ll spend on decorations.

So which candy do people like the most? It varies by state.

CandyStore.com conducted a survey of over 50,000 customers and checked in with major candy manufacturers and distributors to be sure the survey corresponded with their seasonal observations.

