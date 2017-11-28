Baylor Soccer Places Four on All-Region Teams - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Soccer Places Four on All-Region Teams

Baylor soccer added more accolades to its remarkable 2017 season, with four student-athletes named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region teams, announced Tuesday by the organization.

Seniors Precious Akanyirige and Aline De Lima were both named to the All-Region first team, junior Julie James earned All-Region second team, and freshman keeper Jennifer Wandt landed on the All-Region third team.

With four selections, the 2017 team matches the 1998 squad for the most honorees to the All-Region teams in program history, previously referred to as the NSCAA All-Central Region.

BU has not had multiple selections in a season since 2012, when Dana Larsen earned first team honors and Carlie Davis was named to the third team.

Akanyirige and De Lima gives Baylor two first team selections for just the second time in program history, the first since 1998 (Dawn Greathouse, Nikki Hales, Courtney Saunders).

Wandt’s third team selection as a true freshman marks the second time in BU history that a freshman has been named to the All-Region ranks (Tamura Crawley, 1999), with Wandt standing as the first and only selection for a Baylor freshman keeper.

James becomes the fifth player in BU history to earn multiple All-Region honors (Dawn Greathouse, 1998-2000; Nikki Hales, 1998-1999; Courtney Saunders, 1997-1999; Tamura Crawley, 1999-2000), adding a second All-Region selection after her third team accolades in 2016.

