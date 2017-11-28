CTX schools restore phone, internet service after fiber line cut

Schools in Connally ISD have had their phones and internet services restored after a fiber line cut caused them to lose service.

District officials posted that a fiber circuit that connects the primary and junior high schools back to the Network Operations Center located in the high school. The primary and junior high school do not have phone or internet service, with no estimated time of restoration.

Connally Primary School said AT&T is aware of the problem.

If you have an emergency and need to contact Connally Primary School, call 254-829-1273, for Connally Junior High call 254-296-6460.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.