Deck the halls with a Dr Pepper Christmas

If you're looking for an event to kick off the Christmas spirit, Dr Pepper has one for you.

The 10th Annual A Dr Pepper Christmas is taking place Dec. 1 fro 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute. The museum will be decorated with Christmas lights, Christmas trees and food.

There will also be children's crafts, cookie decorating, as well as other activities.

The event is a part of First Friday Waco, a stop on the first-ever Cocoa Crawl during Waco Wonderland, serving Dr Pepper Hot Chocolate.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.