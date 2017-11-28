Program protects homes while owners are away

Are you planning a vacation for the holidays this season? If so, the Hewitt police department is helping keep the neighborhood safe with their security program.

The "While You're Away" Home Security Check Program, provided for Hewitt residents by Hewitt police, are for residents who would like security checks on their homes while out of town.

The program requires residents to fill out a security questionnaire to provide information to officers who will perform routine house checks.

You can find the questionnaire and where to send it to on the city's website.

