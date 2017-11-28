Delta Airlines to stop flying out of Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

City of Killeen officials said they have been informed that Delta will no longer fly out of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

They said that they have not officially been notified, but the Delta local manager told the city that the last Delta flight will be on Jan. 15, 2018.

Delta said, "due to a sustained decline in demand for service at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, Delta has made the tough business decision to end its nonstop flying to Atlanta effective Jan. 16. Delta is working to find alternate accommodations for customers ticketed on Jan. 16 and beyond and will be in direct contact with these customers."

Delta has flown out of the Killeen Fort-Hood Regional Airport since 2006. When Delta began flying out of Killeen, it became the largest U.S. airline in terms of domestic destination served with flights. Killeen was the 8th Texas city to fly Delta.

Executive Director of Communications for the city of Killeen released a statement Tuesday afternoon:

While we have yet to receive official notification from Delta, it appears that Delta will cease service at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport after January 15, 2018. The anticipated departure of Delta will impact our market with fewer seats available to travelers, loss of a non-stop route to Atlanta and the loss of the connectivity the Delta network provided to destinations in North America and the world. Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is a valuable regional asset that provides service and convenience to area passengers. Planned improvements to boarding bridges, common-use infrastructure and rental car areas have been funded through federal programs and use charges and will continue as scheduled. The addition of a new food and beverage concessionaire is also expected. These improvements add to the customer experience and are important in increasing flight services in the future.

The airport has been opened since 2004.

