Better Business Bureau offers advice to avoid scammers during season of giving

Two Bartlett Electric Cooperative Operations Supervisors joined 15 other men in Bolivia and provided electricity to communities in the area - often for the first time.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.More >>
