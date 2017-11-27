Police believe San Antonio missing teen could be in CTX

(Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

(Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Quasheana Davis went missing over a year ago on Nov. 26, 2016, from San Antonio, TX.

Quasheana, who may be in the company of an adult woman, may still be in the local area or she may travel to Waco, TX.

The now 18-year-old may be in need of medical attention.

Quasheana is described as 5 ft 7 in tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Quasheana is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

READ MORE: Here's who is missing from Central Texas

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.