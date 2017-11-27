Police arrest man for assaulting an elderly person

The Waco Police Department arrested a man for assaulting an elderly person late Sunday night.

Police received a disturbance call around 12:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Gurley Ave.

When officers arrived they discovered the victim who is also the homeowner had been assaulted.

Police determined that the altercation started off verbal, but due to the suspect being intoxicated it quickly turned violent when he did not get the answer he wanted about getting to stay at the residence.

The suspect then fled the scene and was later found and arrested in the area of S. 27th St. and Park Ave.

Police arrested Joseph Scott Howard who was transported to the McLennan County Jail where he was booked for assault/family violence-injury to an elderly.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.