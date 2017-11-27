Three-vehicle wreck involving city vehicle causes delays in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A three-vehicle wreck involving a Waco city vehicle is causing delays on Monday morning. 

Two New Road lanes heading toward I-35 and two Bagby Avenue lanes were closed while police cleared the accident.

Police said there were only minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

No information on what caused the crash was released. 

