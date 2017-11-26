Woman asking for help finding missing kangaroo

The owner of a missing kangaroo is asking for the public's help in finding her kangaroo named Izzy.

Izzy's owner told Central Texas News Now her kangaroo went missing late Friday night from her home in Salado.

Izzy was seen Friday night on FM 2484 just outside Salado.

A viewer said she was last spotted on Crows Ranch Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Izzy has gone missing in the past.

If anyone happens to see Izzy, please call 254-718-2122.

