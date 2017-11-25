UMHB beats Linfield College 24-0

University of Mary Hardin Baylor won against Linfield College.

Crusader QB Carl Robinson III’s hot start propelled UMHB to a second-round victory over Linfield.

Robinson started the game with a touchdown pass on the Cru’s first possession.

The Purple and Gold defense stifled Linfield’s offense in the first half setting up Robinson and the offense with good field position.

Robinson, the Ellison alum, added a rushing touchdown and set the team up for a field goal making it a 17-0 lead at halftime.

The second half was much of the same, the purple and gold defense generating a Linfield interception that lead to another Robinson touchdown pass.

The Cru rolls to yet another win 24-0.

