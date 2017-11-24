West police investigating after several vehicles, home were burglarized

The West Police Department said they are investigating after several vehicles and a home were burglarized.

During the late night hours of Thanksgiving and the early morning hours of Friday, several vehicles in West were burglarized as well as a home.

In every case, the vehicles were left unsecured and the home was entered through an unlocked window.

A juvenile male was detained and released to a parent pending further investigation.

An adult male was also detained and arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Some property has been recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation so more victims are possible.

The reported burglaries occurred in the north area of town. If your vehicle or house had been tampered with please call and report it to the West Police Department at 254-757-5222.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.