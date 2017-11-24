Temple Salvation Army spreads holiday cheer

Dozens of volunteers in Temple are proving that the holidays are all about giving.

Nearly 100 people showed up for the Salvation Army's inaugural Socksgiving, where those in need grabbed a hot meal and a new pair of socks to go.

"We told everybody yesterday, you're leaving early. We're going to the Salvation Army and we are going to serve the food," said Debbie Sheffield, volunteer. "So it wasn't a need, it was something I really wanted to do."

"This is one of the best meals they've had in a long, long time," said Ralph Sheffield, volunteer. "If we can help people overseas, we can help people in our backyard."

The Salvation Army offers different programs and services throughout the year. But during the holiday season, these Good Samaritans work even harder to provide support through tradition to those down on their luck.

"It's really cool to know that even when they leave our building, they'll have a pair of socks that will go with them for weeks," said Lt. Chantel Millin, Temple Salvation Army. "Often the ones we serve, travel a lot by foot, so they go through socks really quickly."

The Salvation Army will also distribute socks during their Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 22. If you would like to donate a new pair, you can drop them off at 419 West Avenue G Temple, TX 76502.

For more information, you can check out the Salvation Army website.

