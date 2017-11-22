Police search for suspect of armed robbery during drug deal - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

College Station police are searching for the man involved in an armed robbery during a drug deal outside the H-E-B on Texas Avenue.

The victim told police he met with a friend to buy marijuana from the suspect when a man sat down in the backseat of the victim's vehicle and pointed a semi-automatic pistol at him while demanding property. 

The victim was able to safely escape without any injuries. 

The College Station Police Department is investigating. 

