Reports: Sumlin out after LSU game

A report from the Houston chronicle says Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin will be fired after the LSU game citing "multiple people with knowledge of the situation."

Sumlin joined the program in 2012 when they made the jump to the Southeastern conference. Sumlin's record in that time span is a respectable 51-25, but they falter down the stretch (this season against Alabama, Mississippi State, and Auburn).

The Aggies have failed to win a divisional game at Kyle Field since 2015.

When asked about the rumors at his Tuesday news conference Sumlin said he, "[hadn't] heard that," news about his upcoming firing. A&M's athletic office has not said anything about the report, maintaining that Sumlin is their head football coach.

The Aggies will hit the road to take on LSU. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov 25).

