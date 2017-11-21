No injuries reported after RV fire

Around 5:30 p.m., Killeen Fire Department and the Killeen Police Department responded to a fire at the Bridgewater Retreat Apartments located on 600 W Hallmark Ave. in Killeen

Crews arrived to find an RV parked in the back of the apartment complex on fire.

No injuries and no other damage reported

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

