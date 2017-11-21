60-year-old man killed in single vehicle wreck identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

60-year-old man killed in single vehicle wreck identified

HALLSBURG, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck that left one man dead. 

DPS said that accident happened Tuesday morning at 6:50 a.m. on SH 6 near Battle Lake Road. A truck was traveling westbound when it drifted into the north ditch, leaving the roadway. The truck hit a culvert in the ditch, rolling several times. 

The driver, a 60-year-old Robert Davis from Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

