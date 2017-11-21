Killeen police arrest two capital murder suspects from Mississippi

Two capital murder suspects from Mississippi have been captured in Killeen.

Killeen police said that the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that said that Donshay Sanders, 20, and Dystiny Davis, 25, were at an address on the 1100 block of N. College Street in Killeen. Sanders and Davis were wanted for capital murder and armed robbery in Meridian, Mississippi.

According to the Meridian Star, Robert Trout, 52, was killed and three others shot during a robbery of Frank's Drive-In.

The Killeen Police Tactical Response Unit and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate the suspects and arrest them without incident.

