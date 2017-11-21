Scene of 18-wheeler carrying concrete flipped on side cleared - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Scene of 18-wheeler carrying concrete flipped on side cleared

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

An accident involving an 18-wheeler on northbound Interstate 35 near Salado has been cleared. 

TxDOT said the accident happened near mile marker 285 near Salado Plaza and Main Street on I-35. The 18-wheeler was carrying concrete. 

It closed the right lane.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly