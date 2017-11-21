CTX professional football player weighs in on tackling hunger

For the Nov. 21 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Kelvin Beachum, the offensive tackle for the New York Jets.

During the interview, Beachum talked about what it was like growing up in Mexia and his efforts to help fight hunger with the nonprofit organization “Central Texas Food Bank.”

Beachum also talked about how people can help during “Giving Tuesday” which is the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information go to www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

