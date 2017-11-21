Man, 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting

Killeen police are investigating after they say a verbal argument led to a shooting that sent a man and a juvenile to nearby hospitals.

Officers were responding to reports of a fight in the 1700 block of N. College Street at just before 11:30 p.m. While they were headed to the scene, they were told that someone there had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a Mini Cooper matching the description for one of the two suspect vehicles and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the Mini Cooper, officers found 33-year-old Daniel Morgan and a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The Mini Cooper was also occupied with three other juvenile passengers.

Morgan was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, listed in critical condition. The juvenile was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the argument was a child custody matter and the fiance of the children's mother opened fire on the victims.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. He was charged with injury to a child.

The Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene.

