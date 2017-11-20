Man indicted for attempting to hire someone to kill police chief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man indicted for attempting to hire someone to kill police chief and ex-wife

(Source: Coryell County Jail)
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

A Lampasas man was indicted on charges of solicitation for murder of his ex-wife and his ex-sister-in-law. 

The Coryell County District Attorney said that an investigation found that Troy Neville, 45, tried to solicit at least two people in murdering his ex-wife, Rebecca Neville and her sister Sammy Bailey. Bailey is the Lampasas police chief. 

Neville was indicted by a grand jury for solicitation of murder, first-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of 5 years to 99 years or life. 

Neville is being held on a $1 million bond for both cases. 

