Man indicted for attempting to hire someone to kill police chief and ex-wife

A Lampasas man was indicted on charges of solicitation for murder of his ex-wife and his ex-sister-in-law.

The Coryell County District Attorney said that an investigation found that Troy Neville, 45, tried to solicit at least two people in murdering his ex-wife, Rebecca Neville and her sister Sammy Bailey. Bailey is the Lampasas police chief.

Neville was indicted by a grand jury for solicitation of murder, first-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of 5 years to 99 years or life.

Neville is being held on a $1 million bond for both cases.

