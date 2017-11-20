Veterinarians remind importance of pet safety during Thanksgiving

Veterinarians with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences are reminding pet owners the importance of pet safety during Thanksgiving time.

Dr. Stacy Eckman says there are many reasons why a pet should not join you at the dinner table. Pet owners should avoid sharing their plates with their furry companions to ensure the pet's safety.

If you decide to give share some of your turkey with your pet, make sure it is boneless and thoroughly cooked in order to prevent salmonella poisoning. Leftover bones can be problematic to your pet's digestive tract.

“Bones can become lodged in the throat or esophagus and can cause problems throughout the intestinal tract,” Eckman said. “They can also splinter, and the bone may require surgery to remove.”

You can also give your pet ham as long as it's boneless, thoroughly cooked and avoids excess fat and seasoned with additional sugars.

Fatty foods can upset your pet's stomach and cause vomiting and diarrhea, which can progress to dehydration or pancreatitis.

“If the food is different from your pet’s regular diet, it’s more likely they will have digestive upset,” Eckman said. “Vomiting and diarrhea secondary to table food ingestion are the most common reasons we see pets in the emergency room or veterinary hospital after the holidays.”

Eckman recommends you avoid feeding your pet raw dessert batter or raw yeast bread dough. If consumed, the yeast will continue to convert the sugars in the dough to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol resulting in bloated, drunken pet.

Raisins and grapes are also foods your pet should avoid as they can cause kidney damage

If you do choose to share a Thanksgiving meal with your pet, Eckman says stick as close to your pet's normal diet as possible by offering the pet's usual food mixed with lean, boneless and skinless pieces of turkey. Fresh veggies like green beans or sweet potatoes are also recommended.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.