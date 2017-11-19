CTX student veterans battle for Turkey Bowl trophy

Some local student veterans are getting a head start on playing in a Turkey Bowl this year.

Student veterans from the Waco area battled it out on the gridiron for bragging rights and a trophy Sunday afternoon for the first annual Heart of Texas Student Veterans Turkey Bowl.

The Veterans of Baylor student organization, organized the event and invited student veterans from Baylor, TSTC, MCC and military dependents to play.

Clayton Tynes, president of Veterans of Baylor, said the competition is intense, but it's all to serve a bigger purpose.

"I think it's a great way for all the student veteran groups to engage with one another, to continue building a relationship because at the end of the day there's really not a stronger bond than veterans of the military," Tynes said.

The Turkey Bowl was from 2 p.m. to about 5 p.m. on Baylor's campus.

The military dependents took home the trophy and bragging rights for the year.

