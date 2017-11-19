Traffic Alert: Car accident causing delays on I-35 in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Car accident causing delays on I-35 in Waco

(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
(source: TxDOT) (source: TxDOT)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A vehicle accident on northbound I-35 is causing delays according to TxDOT. 

The accident was reported on I-35 at Valley Mills near mile marker 333 on Sunday afternoon. 

Estimated backup is 4 miles, backing up traffic to S. Loop 340.

Expect delays and find alternate routes. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly