Parent warns others to look for signs after her 6-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia

A Central Texas mother whose son was recently diagnosed with cancer is warning others to look out for the early signs and symptoms her son experienced. At 6-years-old, Donte Arias is now battling a life-threatening illness.

Most kids are worried about playing outside with friends, toys and having fun. But for Donte Arias, he's now worried about fighting for his life.

Almost one week ago Jessica Moreno said her son was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer involving abnormal blood cells in the body. Moreno said she noticed signs when her son started having random bruises followed by extensive headaches.

“It was a huge shock we were hoping it was just a virus or something. The more pale he got the more bruises he got you could tell something was wrong,” Moreno said.

Once doctors took a head scan, they found no issues, but Moreno said something still didn't feel right. That’s when she took him back to the doctor only to later find out he had leukemia.

“It kind of tests your faith a little bit but at the same time it makes you stronger,” Moreno said.

Now in addition to learning about chemotherapy and all the treatment her son will endure, she's encouraging other parents not the question if their child says they're sick.

“My son never had any health issues until now and now he has this huge one. Nobody wants to see their kid go through this,” Moreno said.

Moreno said her son had a difficult time hearing he was going to lose all his hair. So now to support Donte, his entire family plans to shave their heads with him.

“He wants to go back to school he wants to play with his friends. It’s been tough, especially since we live so far from the hospital. We’re just so thankful we have help from family and friends,” Moreno said.

