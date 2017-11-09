50+ employers attending 6th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! veterans job fair

(Source: Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas)

More than 50 employers will attend the 6th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! veterans job fair in Waco on Thursday.

The Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Veterans Commission, and Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas worked together to make the job fair possible.

It's taking place at the Waco Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is just one of 28 other veterans job fairs happening throughout Texas on Thursday.

Veterans are urged to dress appropriately and bring extra copies of their resume.

In the last five years, these hiring events throughout the state have connected more than 58,000 veterans with more than 8,400 employers.

