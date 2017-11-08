DPS looking for Texas most wanted sex offender fugitives

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the Texas top 10 most wanted sex offenders list.

People can get cash rewards if they know where any of the suspects are.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters "DPS"- followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or their Facebook page

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS says these fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous and to never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

