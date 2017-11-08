Juvenile accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old

The Temple Police Department said they have captured a juvenile accused of shooting and killing a teen in Temple on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Jackson Park, in the 900 block of N. 4th St.

When officers arrived they found the victim identified as 15-year-old Andrew Bryan had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially reported the victim was a woman, but later said it was a man.

Temple police said the juvenile suspect had fled on foot.

Police believe the juvenile was hiding at a residence in the 900 block of N. 8th St.

One neighbor nearby who didn't want her identity revealed said she heard the gunshots early Wednesday morning and saw the aftermath of what happened.

"I just woke up to gunshots and when I got up and came outside to my front door and I see someone laying out on the basketball court on Jackson," Anonymous neighbor.

The SWAT team was called out to the scene to assist in the search for the juvenile.

He finally surrendered almost two hours later shortly after 11:00 a.m. and was taken to the Temple Police Department's Juvenile processing office.

Police said a soft lockdown was placed at Lamar Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School for a short time.

Temple Police Department's Violent Crime Unit continues to investigate this incident.

