Scotty's Brewhouse officially opens

By Estephany Escobar, Reporter
By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Site of deadly biker shootout in Waco, May 2015 Site of deadly biker shootout in Waco, May 2015
(Source: Scotty's Brewhouse) (Source: Scotty's Brewhouse)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A new restaurant has opened in Waco. 

Scotty's Brewhouse opened where the Waco Twin Peaks restaurant used to be located before it shut down. The building has been vacant since the restaurant closed following a biker shootout. 

The day after nine bikers died and dozens were injured, the Twin Peaks corporate office stated it revoked the franchise agreement.

A Scotty's Brewhouse the Indiana based craft beer sports bar plans to open their first restaurant in the state of Texas opened Monday, March 5. 

Holze said after the contractor receives a building permit, the inspection department will check that company is following code standards during the remodeling process.

"We feel that Waco is an excellent first location for Scotty's in Texas and specifically felt the Central Texas Marketplace had an important strong regional draw,” said Chris Martin, President of Scotty’s Brewhouse.  “Taking over the former Twin Peaks location is an opportunity for Scotty’s to make a positive impact on the Waco community, as being an active part of our Community is one of the core values and part of what we do at every Scotty’s location."

Scotty's Brewhouse, which has most of its locations in the Midwest, plans to start work on the building next week.

Scotty’s will serve lunch and dinner and seat 300 between its dining room and large outdoor patio 7 days a week opening at 11 a.m. The restaurant will have over 40 TV’s showing national and local sporting events as well as a full-service bar with 24 draft lines featuring local craft beers. 

