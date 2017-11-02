55th Annual Library Book Sale features 100,000+ used books

The 55th Annual Library Book Sale kicked off Wednesday morning, and it featured thousands of more used books than previous years.

Central Texas News Now got a sneak peek at the book sale before the doors opened.

The book sale's chair, Paul Larson, said Friends for the Waco-McLennan County Library collected nearly 130,000 used books.

"It's the biggest sale that we've ever had. We've never had this many books before. We've grown into this giant, humongous thing," Larson said.

From junior fiction to some of the more popular authors like James Patterson and Danielle Steele, there's something for every reader.

"A lot of times, people come here looking for those books that made their childhood brighter, made their teenage years bearable, or just make their adult lives something that they want to do," Larson said.

They're expecting more than 5,000 guests throughout the four-day sale, which runs from Thursday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Extraco Events Center's Creative Arts and General Exhibit buildings in Waco.

"Come with an open mind, money in your wallet, and be prepared to find some treasures," he said.

Print sales are actually on the rise, according to the Association for American Publishers.

Paperback sales went up by nearly eight percent over the first nine months of 2016, the association reports. Hardback sales went up by more than four percent.

However, the e-book industry didn't do as well. E-book sales went down by nearly 19 percent over the same period, the association reports.

To find out more information about the book sale, click here.

