Two arrested in baby formula theft ring, one suspect still wanted in the case

Waco police said Monday that two people were arrested and another person is still wanted after a powdered baby formula theft ring was busted.
Police said that the thefts included Similac Powdered Baby formula from several HEB stores in Texas. Other Texas agencies such as Arlington police and Sachse police also assisted Waco police in the investigation.
Police said that the thefts are believed to have cost anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 in property loss to store owners. In Waco alone, an HEB lost about $7,000. Police did not say which HEB it was.
Two suspects, Victoria Boone, 21, Steve Young, 41, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, a third-degree felony. Javola Dewayne Brewer, 21, is the third suspect and is still wanted.
Police said that the suspects have also committed the same crimes in North Texas and only stealing the Similac brand of powdered baby formula. Officials believe the formula is used to cut illegal drugs or sold on the black market.
Young was arrested in Cleburne and Boone was arrested in Waco.
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A 20-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled from police when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding.More >>
A 20-year-old man from Huntsville was arrested early Tuesday morning after he fled from police when an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>