Two arrested in baby formula theft ring, one suspect still wanted in the case

Waco police said Monday that two people were arrested and another person is still wanted after a powdered baby formula theft ring was busted.

Police said that the thefts included Similac Powdered Baby formula from several HEB stores in Texas. Other Texas agencies such as Arlington police and Sachse police also assisted Waco police in the investigation.

Police said that the thefts are believed to have cost anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 in property loss to store owners. In Waco alone, an HEB lost about $7,000. Police did not say which HEB it was.

Two suspects, Victoria Boone, 21, Steve Young, 41, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, a third-degree felony. Javola Dewayne Brewer, 21, is the third suspect and is still wanted.

Police said that the suspects have also committed the same crimes in North Texas and only stealing the Similac brand of powdered baby formula. Officials believe the formula is used to cut illegal drugs or sold on the black market.

Young was arrested in Cleburne and Boone was arrested in Waco.

