Man arrested for kicking 2-year-old in head, breaking her ribs

A Central Texas man was arrested for after he admitted to police he became angry and caused serious injuries to his 2-year-old daughter.
Akeen Dye told Killeen police he dropped his daughter, kicked her in the head and squeezed her in a manner he believes may have broken her ribs.
Medical records show his daughter, Aubrey Dye, sustained serious head injuries, brain hemorrhages and broken ribs in various stages of healing.
Dye was charged with injury to a child and is no longer in jail.
