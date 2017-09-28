Fort Hood aims to help youth in the community

A new program organized by Fort Hood is aiming to help youth in the community cope with real-life issues.

The program is held after school for pre-teens and teenagers ages 11-18 who attend Killeen ISD.

The program takes place at four different youth centers throughout the community.

Most of the kids have military parents but organizers said it's not required for kids to participate. All they need is a military sponsor to join.

The program is called Real Lyfe.

Bianca Hall is a Training Specialist for Fort Hood's Child Youth Center, she said Real Lyfe is an acronym for the real-life issues they discuss.

"The 'L' stands for loving themselves just helping them to understand and learn who they are and be comfortable in their own skin. While also having self-awareness of who they are. The 'Y' stands for just being young and wise beyond their years. We talk about smart dating relationships, drugs, alcohol and much more. The 'F' is just for being fearless and just understanding that sometimes you have to stand up for whats right, even if you stand alone. The 'E' is for evolving, as humans we make mistakes but it's what you do after that," Hall said.

She said there are about 200 to 300 kids who participate in the after-school program each day, and they're always looking to expand. If you would like to learn how your kids can join contact the Kouma Child Development Center at Fort Hood.

