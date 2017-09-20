Valley Mills Drive, frontage road blocked off after semi truck t - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Valley Mills Drive, frontage road blocked off after semi truck turns and becomes caught on bridge

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No injuries were reported after a semi-truck turning left on Valley Mills towards La Salle Avenue didn't take a wide enough turn, causing it to damage the bridge. 

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

Valleys Mills and the southbound frontage road are blocked off as crews work to get the semi off. 

