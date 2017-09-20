Waco VA celebrates 40th annual Farm Fest

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System hosted the 40th annual Waco VA Farm Fest on Wednesday morning.

Staff, veterans and their families joined together for a morning filled with fun. The event was set up like a carnival with games, food and live entertainment.

"When I'm done talking with you we're going to go hang out with the rest of the veterans and help them get their plates and seating and all that good stuff," said Laticia Smith, who works in Blind Rehabilitation at the Waco VA.

Robinson High School, Crawford High School, China Springs and Methodist Children’s Home agricultural club students also participated in this year’s Farm Festival. The students brought their animals to fill the petting zoo. The animals included pigs, horses, chickens, ducks, lambs and other furry creatures.

"Of course veterans love animals. Back when this started, we still had a lot of veterans that were rural people that loved animals. Everything from dogs to quail to fish," said Mike Sanders, former agriculture teacher at Robinson High School.

The 1st Calvary Horse Detachment was also there to kick-off the activities.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.