CTX drivers upset over zipper merge on Highway 6 Twin Bridges

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System hosted the 40th annual Waco VA Farm Fest on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System hosted the 40th annual Waco VA Farm Fest on Wednesday morning.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.More >>
Everyone hates rush hour and traffic seems to only gets worse in a construction zone.More >>
Everyone hates rush hour and traffic seems to only gets worse in a construction zone.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>