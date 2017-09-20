CTX drivers upset over zipper merge on Highway 6 Twin Bridges

Everyone hates rush hour and traffic seems to only get worse in a construction zone.

The construction project happening on the Highway 6 Twin Bridges has been bothering folks for months and a recently added zipper merge is adding fuel to the fire.

"Everybody hates it," said Don Stevenson. "Some evenings it's backed up before 5:00 p.m., so rush hour gets even worse."

Stevenson worse at Bosque Spirits which is right beside Highway 6.

"The first couple months, for sure, were daily complaints," said Stevenson. "For me, I've learned all the back roads to take to avoid it. But for some people who have to go across the bridges, they're pretty much stuck with it."

Ken Roberts with TxDOT Waco District said his office has yet to receive any official complaints, but he understands where the frustration from drivers is coming from.

"In the evening, you're going to have a lot of people that are in a hurry," said Roberts. "When they're in a hurry and don't allow traffic to merge, then what you end up with is a stoppage. Traffic just not moving at all."

Roberts said the zipper merge is a necessary evil in the construction process and while it won't be here forever, drivers should try to make the best of it.

"One vehicle goes, another one merges behind it, another vehicle goes, another vehicle merges behind it," said Roberts. "It's a smooth operation, but motorists and drivers have to be willing to accommodate each other."

Stephenson can't wait for the construction to be over, but until then he's found a silver lining to keep his spirits high.

"Honestly there are some days I think it helps it," said Stevenson. "If people are stuck in traffic getting upset, they'll pull over, buy something and then get on their way."

Roberts said the drivers shouldn't have to deal with the barricades for much longer since the project should be finished by the end of the year or by early 2018.

Those with frustrations or concerns over the roads can share them with TX-DOT Waco District here.

