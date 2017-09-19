Killeen apartment fire believed to be intentionally set

Eight units in a Killeen apartment complex in the 200 block of N. 24 Street were damaged by a fire on Tuesday morning.

An investigator with the Killeen Fire Marshall's office said he believes the fire was intentionally set.

Killeen Fire Department said two units were affected by fire and six by smoke at the Moss Rose Housing Center at around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Fort Hood and Killeen fire department responded with about 20 to 25 crew members.

