Fort Hood celebrates 75 years

Fort Hood is the only post in the United States that's capable of stationing and training two armored divisions, but a lot has changed since it first opened.

Back in 1942, more than 100,000 acres of Central Texas land was transformed into Camp Hood. It was named in honor of John Bell Hood, a Confederate general.

This location became the home of the Tank Destroyer Tactical and Firing Center. During World War II, tank destroyers were developed to go against the Germans. The wide open space it was used for training and testing the new heavy machinery.

Just eight years after its official opening, Camp Hood became a permanent installation. It was renamed Fort Hood, which is now the largest active duty armed post in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Around 40,000 soldiers work on the post, from infantrymen and tankers to mechanics and healthcare professionals.

They are the life of Fort Hood and should keep the place thriving for years to come.

Fort Hood's land has doubled since it first opened. According to its website, the post now covers more than 214,000 acres.

