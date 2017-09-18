Five McLennan Baseball players, coaching staff to participate in All-Star Weekend

Five McLennan Community College baseball players and the Highlander coaching staff have been selected to participate in the Texas-New Mexico

Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend activities Sept. 22-23 at Weatherford College.



Catcher Josh Breaux, third baseman Griffin Paxton and shortstop George Callil will be joined by left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn and right-handed pitcher Jase Embry on the Region V North Squad. The Region V North Squad will be coached by McLennan coaches Mitch Thompson, Chris Berry, James Leverton and Roger Kieschnick.



Breaux, a Tomball native, recorded the second highest batting average (.401) on the squad and led the team with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs while appearing in 59 games as a freshman. Paxton of West, Texas, appeared in 41 games as a freshman, recording a .298 batting average with 24 RBIs. Callil, a native of Melbourne, Australia, recorded a .304 batting average with 11 doubles and 26 RBIs in 58 games his freshman season. Horn, also a West, Texas native, was 7-0 on the mound for the Highlanders in 2017, recording a 3.86 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 77 innings of work. Embry, a Riesel graduate, recorded a 9-2 record on the mound with a 4.00 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.



The Region V North squad will face the Region 14 South squad at 12:30 p.m. Friday and will take on the Region 14 East squad at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Breaux will also be one of two Region V North participants in the Homerun Derby Friday at 3:30 p.m.



