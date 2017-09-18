Fort Hood brings billions of dollars to Texas

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce estimates Fort Hood brings in 35 billion dollars to the state of Texas every year and 60 percent of that benefits Coryell, Bell and Lampasas counties.

According to Greater Killeen Chamber President John Crutchfield, families of military members stay in the community while they are on active duty on Ft. Hood. In addition, 35 to 50 percent of them stay after they complete their service.

Fort Hood has been in Central Texas for 75 years.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.