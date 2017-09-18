Emergency crews responding to motorcycle accident in Harker Heights

The Nolanville Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Harker Heights.

The accident occurred just before the Harker Heights city limits near the Indian Trail exit on Interstate 190 on Sept. 18 at around 1: 47 p.m.

A 68-year-old man was riding the motorcycle and crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

An ambulance happened to the driving by and was able to stabilize the man.

The man was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown but it is known that he is awake and alert.

Traffic is backed up and two lanes are merging to one.

Harker Heights emergency responders are on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.