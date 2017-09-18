One woman dies in single vehicle accident in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department said one woman is dead after a single vehicle accident in Bryan.

On Sept. 17 at around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 6800 block of State Hwy 47 at W Villa Maria Rd.

A four-door Nissan was traveling south on SH 47. The car failed to maintain a single lane leaving the roadway rolling multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The driver identified as 26-year-old Kassandra Rogers of Caldwell was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where she died from her injuries.

